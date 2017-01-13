Cats for You in Pattaya

Cats for You is a great and much needed service in our area, but Paul and Sandra point out that adopting a cat or kitten is a long-term commitment with costs such as feeding and veterinary fees. Many adopters find it’s a good idea to adopt two animals so that they can enjoy each others’ company as well as yours. Contact Paul and Sandra on 0852875004 or look at their useful website http://cats4youinpattaya.webs.com/
Grace and kids
For obvious reasons this lovely family of three special cats must go toa new home together. They are indoor cats here so would be great forsomeone who lives in an apartment, they are very friendly but will need a while to get used to a new home and family
Shelley
This lovely young lady is very friendly but a little shy until you get to know her.
She had 4 brothers and sisters who went to new homes a long while ago, she was sick when she was small and so missed the opportunity to be chosen.
Her mum “Zero” is here as well, they would make a perfect pair for someone.
Zero
Zero is an old timer and spends most of her time chilling outin the garden in some shady spot or other..
She loves her food and will run at a great pace as soon as she hears a tin of tuna being opened !!
Bella and Jacko
This lovely pair Bella and Jacko have been with us for a while now, both are friendly and although they are not brother and sister they are soul mates and we thought it would be nice to re-home them together if possible.