Cut the cost of pet care

It seems like the cost of living in Pattaya is on the rise for everything from consumer items to people food and, yes, even pet food as well as supplies and medical care. How can you save money on health care for your pet? Here are a few tips:
Don’t be stingy with visits to the vet. Most importantly, have your dog or cat examined every year. In the long run, it is more expensive—and risky—to treat illnesses than to protect against them. It’s also a good idea to shop veterinary practices by comparing fees for preventative care.
Speaking of preventative care, recognize that some vaccines are optional, while others are essential in preventing serious diseases. Never skip any shots that are mandatory for your pet’s protection, but do talk to your vet about personalizing your pet’s vaccine protocol to save on unnecessary shots.
You also can save money by having your dog or cat neutered. The relatively inexpensive procedure not only ensures that you won’t have a house full of little furry creatures, it also prevents serious health problems, including uterine, ovarian and testicular cancers.
You probably know not to feed sugary items to your pet, but that doesn’t mean he or she will not suffer dental problems requiring expensive treatment. To preclude dental diseases, which can lead to heart and kidney problems, brush your pet’s teeth regularly. Start a dental routine to keep your pet’s teeth and gums healthy. Ask your veterinarian what products to use and how often. Don’t use toothpaste made for people, most of which contain fluoride and may irritate your pet’s stomach.
As we’ve often reminded readers, you must protect your pet from parasites. Flea and tick infestations can cause a host of costly medical problems from minor skin irritations to life-threatening blood loss, not to mention human ailments. Stick with a topical flea and tick solution to keep the critters at bay. Make sure to only use products as directed, and never use a product intended for a dog on a cat.
Don’t allow your pet to overeat and become obese. That, too, can lead to severe health problems. Get advice from your vet on appropriate amounts of food to feed your pet, and use good quality pet food; it’s often more cost-effective than a homemade diet.
Finally, groom your pet at home yourself and save the price of visits to your groomer or vet. At least provide regular nail-trimmings and brushings. It’s good for your pet, it will reduce the amount of hair floating around your home, and your cats will have fewer hairballs.
One last thought for you smokers out there: quit–for the sake of your pet and everyone in your household. Secondhand smoke is no joke for pets—it can cause asthma, bronchitis, lymphoma and oral, nasal and lung cancers. Quit now and you’ll save money on vet bills as well as cigarettes. At the very least, avoid smoking around your pet.