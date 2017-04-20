Some tips to help provide for your pet’s well-being.
We’ve covered several lists of foods and drinks that are dangerous to dogs and cats. With the growing popularity of coffee, it and other caffeine drinks are climbing higher on those lists. No need to be concerned if your pet simply tastes—or takes a lap or two—of coffee, tea or cola, but moderate amounts of such substances can spell death for small dogs or cats—as little caffeine as 150mg/kg body weight. For a 3-kg cat, 8 teaspoons of coffee is potentially fatal, and there is NO ANTIDOTE.
Symptoms of caffeine poisoning generally present in an hour or two. They might include hyperactivity, restlessness, vomiting, rapid breathing, heart palpitations, muscle tremors, fits and collapse.
The danger is present in most homes, not only in the form of coffee and soft drinks, but also in coffee grounds, tea and tea bags, energy drinks such as Red Bull, diet pills, and chocolate. If you suspect that your pet has ingested such substances, rush him to the vet.