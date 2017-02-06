by Matthew Bolton
The testing of students is one of the most hotly-debated topics in education. Much of this ‘heat’ tends to be applied to the issue of standardised tests: their fairness, accuracy, inclusivity, etc. However, ‘testing’ forms only a small part of the overall practice of assessment which has become one of the main activities undertaken by today’s teachers.
Whilst most people understand (indeed, often painfully remember!) the process of sitting standardised tests and public exams, much of the rest of assessment practice is less widely known or understood. To shed some light on these other assessment procedures I shall enlist the help of Chris Kyriacou, professor of Educational Psychology at the University of York, U.K. and author of, amongst many other distinguished titles, one of the essential texts for the novice teacher – “Essential Teaching Skills”.
Professor Kyriacou identifies six key educational purposes for assessment:
1. To provide teachers with feedback about pupils’ progress
2. To provide pupils with educative feedback
3. To motivate pupils
4. To provide a record of progress
5. To provide a statement of current attainment
6. To assess pupils’ readiness for future learning
These six purposes can be divided into two categories that broadly correspond either to the ongoing teacher/learner relationship or to the teaching and learning outcomes of that relationship at a certain point in time. These two categories are known as formative and summative assessment respectively and constitute what could be considered the lowest common denominators of assessment types.
Acccording to Professor Kyriacou, formative assessment aims to “promote effective further learning by pupils”. It is a continuous, usually informal, process largely undertaken in the course of normal classroom activity. Key elements would include question-and-answer sessions; monitoring and discussing classroom work; homework and informal classroom testing (such as weekly spellings or times tables). Whilst, ideally, pupils should be generally unaware that formative assessment is taking place, it is important that teachers are conscious of the results. These results can indicate what proportion of a class have grasped a particular learning objective and can be used to establish the extent to which learning has taken place for individuals, or groups of individuals, within a class. This can then be used to inform planning and differentiation.
Summative assessment, by contrast, is a formal process that is conducted at the end of a given time period such as the end of a module, year or key stage. This type of assessment is intended to provide evidence of what has been learned and to demonstrate progress. The results of these tests often form the basis of reporting to parents and generate data about the overall performance of pupils, cohorts and the school as a whole.
It is this area of summative assessment that has generated the controversy I referred to at the start. In particular, a commonly held feeling that there is an over-emphasis on summative assessment in current educational practice. These concerns centre around doubts about the validity of the impression that they can create of a given pupil, teacher or school’s performance and the tensions they can generate between a desire to encourage holistic progress and the pressure to produce good results.
In my opinion it is a mistake to view these two types of assessment as separate, even antagonistic, processes. However much formative assessment is conducted, it is important to stop and check the degree to which learning has taken place at key moments. However, rather than generating data for external use, the most effective use of summative assessment data is to inform planning, target-setting and the next round of formative assessments, thus creating a symbiotic, rather than antagonistic, relationship between the two.
Matthew Bolton is the deputy head of Primary and Year 2 teacher at Mooltripakdee International School.