Dance and dumplings as GIS marks Chinese New Year

by Mark Beales
Photos by Ritche Guisona
Garden International School celebrated Chinese New Year with songs, dance and dumplings.
The Languages’ Department organised a special evening of Chinese activities, which featured red lanterns strung around the school leading up to the Main Hall on January 26. The show, hosted by IB students, featured a traditional Chinese fan dance, songs from the Thai teachers and even a special dance from other GIS teachers.
In the interval, Chinese dumplings and other snacks were available. To mark the Year of the Rooster, students and staff wore red.
Thanks to Indorama, which sponsored this event.