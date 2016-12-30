Differentiation in the Classroom

by Ayesha Rahman
It’s a term that every teacher has heard: differentiation. Differentiation is defined by the Training and Development Agency for Schools as ‘the process by which differences between learners are accommodated so that all students in a group have the best possible chance of learning’.
In recent decades it has come to be considered a key skill for any teacher, especially those of mixed-ability classes. But what does it really mean? In a large class, differentiation works on three key aspects which can be summed up as follows: Readiness to learn, learning needs and interest.
These differences may sound rather broad, but by applying effective methods of differentiation, it is possible to cater for quite wide variations among learners.One of the core methods of differentiation is, by task, which involves setting different tasks for students of different abilities.
Collaborative learning has many well-documented benefits such as enabling shy students to participate more confidently in class, but it’s also a useful method. Small, mixed-ability groups allow lower achievers to take advantage of peer support whilst higher achievers gain the opportunity to organise and voice their thoughts for the benefit of the whole group. Grouping also allows roles to be allocated within the team which cater for each member’s skill set and learning needs. Resourcing, in this method it’s important to recognise that some students can work with more advanced resources than others, and that it is possible to use multiple materials in order to approach a topic from different angles.
In the traditional classroom, activities are completed within a single time frame, irrespective of the level of difficulty for some students. The result is that more advanced learners can be held back to the speed of the less able ones, and at the other end of the scale, some may simply find it impossible to keep up.
When differentiation is used in planning, the available time is used flexibly in order to meet all students’ needs. Students who quickly grasp core activities need not be held back because their classmates need to spend more time on the fundamentals of a topic. They can instead be allocated more challenging extension tasks in order to develop a more rounded understanding of the subject matter.
Differentiation by outcome is a technique whereby all students undertake the same task but a variety of results is expected and acceptable. Differentiation by dialogue is the most regularly used type of differentiation in the classroom. With this technique, the emphasis is on the role of the teacher, who must facilitate problem solving by identifying which students need detailed explanations in simple language and which students can engage in dialogue at a more sophisticated level. The teacher may also employ targeted questioning to produce a range of responses and to challenge the more able students. Verbal support and encouragement also play a crucial part in this technique.
Differentiation in the classroom is all about understanding that we are dealing with a group of diverse individuals and adapting our teaching to ensure that all of them have access to learn. It should be an on-going and flexible process which not only profiles students initially but also recognises progress and areas for improvement and adjusts accordingly to ensure learning needs continue to be met. In short, it shifts the focus from teaching a subject to teaching the students.
Ayesha Rahman is a Year 1 teacher in Mooltripakdee International School.