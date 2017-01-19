Empowering young generation with technology

Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited President, Hsieh Chen-yen, presided over the opening of Delta Industrial Automation (IA) Training Program. He welcomed 75 students from Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Engineering.
The event was held at Delta Electronics’ headquarters at Bang Poo Industrial Estate in Samutprakarn. The training aims to enhance university students’ capabilities towards updated IA technology and to develop progress of engineering studies with more implementations as well as to inspire new innovation for sustainable life, society and economy.