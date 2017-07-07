GIS students celebrate at Hilton

by Mark Beales
Photos by Ritche Guisona
Students from Garden International School (GIS) have celebrated the end of their IGCSE examinations with a special event in Pattaya.
The year 11 students have just completed their IGCSEs and marked the occasion with a formal evening at the Hilton Pattaya.
The evening began with a welcome speech by IGCSE Coordinator Chris Stokes, and was followed by several polished performances by students. Guests enjoyed an international/Thai buffet.
The International General Certificates of Secondary Education (IGCSEs) are run by Cambridge International Examinations; they are the world’s leading qualification for 16-year-olds. Many of the year 11 students will continue their education at GIS in August, when they begin studying for the IB Diploma.
GIS regularly achieves results which are well above the global average. For more details, visit www.gardenrayong.com.
Mark Beales is assistant head of Secondary at Garden International School.