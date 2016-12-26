Peter Pan at GIS!

by Mark Beales
photos by Ritche Guisona
The Secondary production of Peter Pan at Garden International School (GIS) was a huge success with spectacular sets, dynamic dancing and some perfect performances.
The Arts’ Department, along with other teachers, students and staff, had been rehearsing for months to put this epic show together.
With multiple set changes, a range of characters and some challenging songs, the three-night run took place from November 16-18 in the school’s Main Hall.
The show’s major sponsors were Encounter Church and Aditya Burla.
Mark Beales is IB Coordinator and English Teacher at Garden International School.