Staying safe online

by Mark Beales
Photos by Ritche Guisona
IB students from Garden International School (GIS) helped younger pupils learn about online safety as part of their lessons. The International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma students, who are studying Information Technology in a Global Society (ITGS), came up with three mornings of activities for years 7 to 9. These were part of the Personal, Social and Health Education (PSHE) lessons.
The activities involved looking at how to stay safe on social media, what to be aware of and how to ensure students took steps to remain safe when online. Feedback from the years 7 to 9 students was very positive.
Mark Beales is assistant head of Secondary at Garden International School.