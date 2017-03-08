Students learn about river life

by Mark Holmes
Year 5 students from Garden International School (GIS) spent three days living and learning on a barge.
They travelled along the Chao Phraya River to study sustainability and the current threats to the ecosystem by interviewing local people on Koh Kret, viewing wildlife and plants along the river and participating in a water hyacinth investigation to check the health level of the water.
Among the highlights were getting to experience a pottery wheel to shape and spin their own pots, swimming at Bang Sai Bay and jumping off the barge into the water and learning lots of new games to play – Ultimate Ninja was the favourite! On the last day, students visited a large market and bought breakfast to share with all their classmates and teachers.
The students also demonstrated responsibility by being part of barge crews, and took turns mopping the deck, recording the navigation details and preparing, cooking and serving meals.
GIS is based in Ban Chang near Pattaya.
Mark Holmes is a primary teacher at Garden International School.