Tiger roars to victory at GIS!

by Mark Beales

Photos by Ritche Guisona

Students from Tiger House at Garden International School (GIS) enjoyed an afternoon of fun and games after being crowned House champions.

In a tightly-fought contest, Tiger just pipped Cobra to the post to become House champions for 2016-17. Their reward was a special lunch and then an afternoon packed with activities, including a bouncy castle, volleyball, golf and a water slide. GIS is based in Ban Chang, near Pattaya.

Mark Beales is assistant head of Secondary at Garden International School.

