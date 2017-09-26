Unique opportunity for student exchange at Regents

by Susan Dineen
As a Round Square school we are part of a worldwide network of 180 schools in 50 different countries that all share a holistic approach to learning built around six IDEALS of learning: Internationalism, Democracy, Environmentalism, Adventure, Leadership, Service. A key feature of being part of this group are the exchanges that take place for both students and academic staff with other schools in this network. This provides a unique opportunity to collaborate and share experiences with like-minded peers around the world.
Two girls, Yuki and Sid, from Woodleigh School in Melbourne Australia, a fellow Round Square school, have just arrived to start their exchange programme at Regents International School Pattaya. They have joined our Year 9 students and are staying in our boarding facilities for the duration of the exchange. They were chosen after going through an application process at their own school where they had to explain why they thought this could be a beneficial learning experience for themselves. They also had to present what they thought they would be able to bring back to share with the rest of the school on their return. Both girls like to travel and enjoy the new experiences that this can bring but more than that, they wanted to experience a different culture for real, not just as a tourist. They felt that this exchange programme would give them the opportunity to be fully immersed in the Thai culture, to really connect and see the world from a different perspective.
McKenna, Round Square And Global Campus coordinator at Regents International School Pattaya said, “As a Round Square school we are passionate about helping our students to understand, experience and appreciate the many diverse cultures and communities that exist in the world. As they grow into the leaders of the future this experience will stay with them, instilling in them an understanding, tolerance and respect for others. We welcome exchange students from all other Round Square schools around the World, and we are always looking for Regents students who would like to experience other schools and cultures too.”
When Yuki and Sid return to Melbourne the girls hope that, by sharing their experience, they will inspire other students to do the same. They already feel they have more appreciation for a different culture and a different point of view. Being at Regents has also shown them how many different nationalities and cultures can come together as one family. Their advice to other students who may have this opportunity is, “Just go for it! It will be a great experience, a chance to do something different and open your eyes to the wider world.”
Susan Dineen is the director of Admissions and Marketing at Regents International