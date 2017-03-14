All-New Chevrolet Trailblazer LTZ

by John K. Lindgren
Editor-in-chief, carsanook.com
Premium American seven-seater SUV. New looks, advanced safety features, refined interior and Duramax diesel torque power.
“Hey, good looking…” I like your midlife makeover. Like a completely new Chevy TRAILBLAZER. Look at you. New bold grille and striking LED headlamps, redesigned robust bumper and new hood (bonnet) and impressive 18 inch alloy wheels.
Pattaya Today Life & Leisure test vehicle is the high-spec Chevy Trailblazer 2.5 4×2 AT LTZ. New body colors, too. Abalone White, Pull Me Over Red and Black Mettle Kettle.
Interior: Climb on board. The cabin/cockpit and dashboard with posh piano black accents boast a new center console and center infotainment panel with 8-inch color touch screen, Chevrolet’s MyLink infotainment system incorporates Apple Car Play and Siri Eyes Free to help keep you safe and focused on the road. Plus Bluetooth handsfree and navigation system. For passenger and driver comfort ergonomic chocolate brown leather seats with white contrast stitching, power-adjustable pilot’s seat For the rear passengers a theatre-style seating, allowing second-and third-row occupants a better all-round view. More deluxe features a foldable 10.1 inch DVD roof monitor. This is for the kids when they asking: “are we there yet?” Need of cargo space? The three-row tumble and fold-flat seating will create massive space for stuff. The new Trailblazer also boasts a marked reduction in wind noise, vibration and harshness. (NVH). Engineering tests have shown that the interior is now two-to-four decibels quieter.
Engine: Like the Chevy Colorado High Country, Trailblazer’s power plant is a downsized Chevrolet Duramax 2.5- liter six-speed common-rail turbo diesel pumping out 180hp and 440Nm of torque. Diesel fuel consumption during our test drive according to the on-board computer average 11km/l and best 16.4 km/l. Not bad considering the vehicle’s 2,143kg kerb weight. Then, something of a party trick is the remote-start function on the key fob. The range is 100 meters. Just click and the engine starts and the LED’s light up. A really cool feature. Especially in the Kingdom’s hot tropical midday, afternoon temperatures.
Safety: Everything from Panic Brake Assist (PBA), to Hill Descent Control (HDC) and Hill Start Assist (HSA). Plus front airbags for driver and passenger and knee airbag for the chauffeur. Important Driver Assistance features: Depending on variants, the all-new Trailblazers boasts lane departure warning, forward collision alert and tire pressure monitor. Additionally, it features auto rain sensor, auto headlamp on/off. Trailblazer also features a wide-angle view reverse camera (back up camera) with front & rear park assist. Plus the not only cool but safety enhancing LED Daytime Running Lights feature. For example in the Scandinavian countries (DRL) are required by law.
Driving: Cruising on the highway. The grand trunk road or Asian Highway 1 (AH1) compass direction North. Bangkok-Nakhon Sawan. Accelerating, overtaking. This is what the British call motoring. And this is where the Trailblazer shines. Blazing the trail. Commanding view, sharp steering and great handling. Feeling safe, too with the Blind-Spot Warning and all the driver-assist tech. The new steering now electrically assisted makes the Trailblazer easier to handle also at town speeds and on tight bends driving in busy crowded urban environments. Take the Trailblazer for off-roading. No problem! Just switch the knob selector from 2WD to 4WD drive mode. Thanks to the big 18 inch rims and 22mm ground clearance plus enough approach and departure angle.(LTZ model). The suspension heavy duty, In front: independent , double-wishbone with coil springs and gas absorbers. Rear: five-link also with coil springs and gas absorbers. Want to tow a boat or Jet Ski ( Sea Doo) Trailblazer has a towing capacity of 3,000 kg for trailer with brake.
Verdict: In the full-size seven-seater pickup-based SUV segment the new American premium GM Chevrolet Trailblazer built in Thailand is a now very strong contender. A test drive is recommended at your nearest Chevy dealer.
The all new all-new Chevrolet Trailblazer comes in three variants:
Trailblazer 2.5L VGT 4X2 AT LT 1,244,000 THB
Trailblazer 2.5L VGT 4X2 AT LTZ 1,379,000 THB
Trailblazer 2.5L VGT 4X4 AT LTZ 1,479,000 THB
All vehicles manufactured at General Motor’s Rayong Plant.
Chevrolet Trailblazer LTZ
Engine: 2.5 liter four-cylinder turbo diesel
Power: 180 horsepower
Maximum torque: 440 Nm
Top speed: 180 km/h
Fuel consumption: 11 kpl (combined)
Price: 1,379,000 Baht
www.chevrolet.co.th