BMW 430i Convertible For All Seasons

Wind in Your Hair BMW Two-Door Four-Seat Hardtop Cabriolet
by John K. Lindgren
Design: The 430i convertible looks like no other Bavarian “Beemer”. Seen from the outside it has a coupé typical low, elongated roofline. First glance, simply stunning in “Sunset Orange” paint job with the roof up looking like a sleek, sporty two-door motorcar. But with a push of a button in a mesmerizing technical show the three-piece complex folding mechanism makes the roof disappear into the trunk in 20 seconds. More styling highlights the 19 inch jet black alloys. Compared to the baby brother 3 series, the 430i is lower, longer and wider. “The BMW classic long wheelbase with short overhangs, the long engine bonnet and the set-back passenger compartment convey sporty elegance and dynamics” says the Bavarian Motor Works chief designer Adrian van Hooydonk. Note the new state-of the art lighting system with new cats eye LED head lights and fog lights in the front. The rear brake light cluster boasts LED technology, as well. On the sculpted side panel above the chrome fender vent the badge spells it out: Luxury Line indicating the high specification of this model.
Interior
Maximum comfort and exclusive aesthetics. Call it German automotive form & function. The dashboard boasts logical control layout and classy materials. Our test vehicle with coral red Dakota leather providing excellent bolstering and comfort surprisingly even in the rear. There’s double stitching, wood and carbon fibre accents all meticulously crafted. The cockpit design is driver oriented and loaded with user friendly features such as: Driver assistance package with one of the best HD back up cameras and BMW’s iDrive connectivity with navigation plus a multitude of BMW apps and high-quality sound system.
Engine
Under the hood (bonnet) lurks the in-line 4-cylinder twin power turbo petrol motor displacing just 2.0 liters but pumping 252 horse power and 350 Nm of torque (pulling power). Rear wheel drive mated to a smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic propels this BMW hard-top cabriolet too 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. Top speed 250 clicks. Petrol (gasoline) consumption in combined mode 15.3 km/l. Auto start/stop (idle-stop) function which BMW calls Efficient Dynamics: Less Emissions. More Driving Pleasure.
Drive
After spending two days and one night in the vehicle I was truly impressed. Acceleration, road holding and ride quality impeccable. Pin-sharp steering and expertly tuned suspension including the powerful and smooth brakes. Tons of driving enjoyment, especially in the (S) Sport mode with that throaty sound track. Driving home after midnight under clear skies from Mike’s Supercars garage with roof and windows down. Wind in my hair all the way from Taling Chan, Thonburi across the river, Sathorn, Rama IV road Express Way (Easy Pass) to Kaset/Nawamin, Ramintra and Foodland – for more fresh black coffee. The ultimate convertible driving experience in Bangkok. What a ride!
Verdict
Every luxury car brand must have a convertible in it’s model selection. This includes Bayerische Motoren Werke and the 4 Series is a case in point. Sleek design, metal folding roof and four seats. Just don’t call it “tin-top”. Hard top sounds better. The BMW convertible is a fabulous looking machine roof up or down. You it step on it – and it goes the. Some call it ”The Ultimate Driving Machine”.
BMW 430i Luxury Line
Engine: 4-cylinder 2.0-liter twin power turbo
Transmission: 8-speed auto, RWD
Power output: 252 hp
Torque: 350 Nm
0-100 kph: 6,3 sec
Max speed: 250 kph
Fuel consumption (combined): 15.3 km/liter
Price: 3.959 million baht
www.bmw.co.th