Chevrolet shares tips for traveling home safely during Songkran

Songkran marks the beginning of the traditional Thai New Year. As one of the most important festivals in Thailand, it is a time for reunions, with families getting together to show their gratitude to their elders. Thais also often take this opportunity to make new beginnings.
With many Thais now working in big cities, especially Bangkok, travelling back to hometowns by car to spend Songkran with loved ones has become common. At Chevrolet, the safety of the vehicles’ users is a priority. As Chevrolet wishes all Thai people a prosperous new year, it is offering 12 tips for a safe journey on the road home.
- Plan Ahead: Reading a set of directions, looking at a map or repeatedly adjusting a GPS device while driving can create a dangerous situation, so plan your route ahead of time. Using Apple CarPlay with Siri Eyes Free functionality can ensure that you stay connected without taking your eyes off the road.
- Time Your Trip: Avoid driving between midnight and 6 am, and between 2 pm and 4 pm. Mental alertness tends to be reduced during those hours and crash researchers have noticed there is a disproportionate number of accidents – two to six times more – at those times.
- Inspect, Inspect, Inspect: Start your drive smartly with a complete inspection of your vehicle. Always have a 24-hour emergency number handy for any roadside assistance you may require.
- Buckle Up: Always putting your seatbelt on every time you get into a vehicle. The simple act of fastening a seatbelt is one of the most important things drivers and passengers can do to ensure their safety. The seatbelt is an effective safety tool that improves road safety and reduces casualties.
- Do Not Overload: Vehicle’s capability is reduced when overloaded, which can result in an accident. The braking distances for overloaded cars or vehicles will also increase and this also effects vehicle’s fuel consumption.
- Keep Your Distance: Give yourself sufficient time to react to traffic by adding some distance between you and the vehicle in front. Stay in your lane as much as possible. For further assistance, turn on your vehicle’s lane departure warning system.
- Avoid Distractions: Keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel, and refrain from using your mobile phone.
- Get Your Rest: Never drive when you feel tired. Fatigue can significantly reduce a driver’s ability to safely handle a car. Being awake for 17 hours can hamper driving ability the same way a blood alcohol level of 0.05 does. Instead, rest and take a break for at least 15 minutes every three hours.
- Rest Safely: Find a safe place to park. Never leave your kids alone in the car even if the windows are open. This will prevent your kids from suffering heat stroke especially on very hot days.
- Slow Down: Obey speed limits – the danger of causing an accident far outweighs any benefits of speeding.
- Don’t Drink and Drive: Driving becomes dangerous and potentially lethal under the influence of alcohol.
- Keep Calm and Drive On: Be the more courteous and safer driver. Losing your patience while driving can lead to dangerous situations.
With about 100 years of experience producing trucks, Chevrolet is focused on making driving continuously safer.
The new Colorado pickup truck, for example, comes with refined safety features that include Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, front and rear parking assist, a rear camera with dynamic guidelines, an electro-chromatic inside rear-view mirror, rear seatbelt reminder and the Tire Pressure Monitoring System that individually monitors pressure in each of the four tires.
The new Colorado also comes with a host of additional active and passive safety features (depending on variants), including the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), Panic Brake Assist (PBA), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Anti-Rolling Protection and Trailer Sway Control. This is in addition to front dual airbags for the driver and passenger along with a driver knee airbag.
On top of that, the pickup truck features an auto rain sensor, auto headlamps and the remote-start function. This is especially useful during hot weather when the engine can be started using the key fob, allowing the cabin to be cooled sufficiently before occupants get into the vehicle. Other features include front windows that automatically drop a fraction to facilitate door closing.