Mantis the Dip

With spiced and creamy sauce, trio of crispy and crunchy breads,
romaine lettuce, pickled carrots and cauliflower
INGREDIENTS
60 grams mantis shrimp meat
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 shallot, finely diced
2 cloves garlic, finely diced
1 red chili, finely diced
½ cup white wine
1 tsp Cajun powder
2 sprig of thyme
1 sprig fresh tarragon
salt and pepper to taste
60 grams cream cheese
70 grams whipping cream
15 grams grated cheddar cheese
15 grams grated mozzarella cheese
10 grams chopped parsley
1 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted
30 grams sliced baguette
25 grams sliced brown bread
30 grams crispy dough
5 grams romaine lettuce leaves
5 grams pickled carrot
10 grams pickled cauliflower
METHOD
For the breads and condiments
Slice the baguette and brown bread into 4-mm thick, 5 pieces each. Cut the brown bread into triangle shape. Brush all the sliced breads with melted butter on both sides then grill until starting to crisp and have grill marks.
Prepare the dough, flatten, and put in the oven for 2 minutes. After 2 minutes, take the dough out of the oven and cut into triangle shape. Bake again until crispy.
Choose the romaine by using the inner part of the leaves.
Pickle the carrot and cauliflower for at least a night.
To make the dish and assemble
Preheat the saucepan to medium-high. Sauté the shallot, garlic and chili until soft. Turn the heat to high then add the mantis shrimp meat and white wine.
Add in the Cajun powder, thyme, tarragon, and season with salt and pepper.
Add the cream cheese and whipping cream, stir thoroughly to mix well.
Turn the heat to low, add in cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Keep stirring gently until the cheeses are completely melted in the mixture. Take the saucepan off the heat immediately.
Pour all the mixture into the black metal pot. Put the pot under the salamander machine on high heat until the surface starts to brown. Garnish with chopped parsley.
Do the plating and serve with romaine leaves and a jar of pickled carrot and cauliflower.
This menu is available at Drift Lobby Lounge and Bar on level 16 of Hilton Pattaya from 11 am to 11 pm throughout August only.
Hilton Pattaya is located at 333/101 Moo 9, Nongprue, Banglamung, Pattaya Chonburi.
Tel: 038 253 000
www.pattaya.hilton.com