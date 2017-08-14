Paella de Marisco

Mantis shrimp paella with croquettes, salad, olives, and patatas bravas
INGREDIENTS
For the paella
olive oil
20 grams squid
100 grams mantis shrimp
50 grams mussel
30 ml white wine
5 grams chopped onion
5 grams chopped fennel
5 grams chopped garlic
1 gram saffron
120 grams Arborio rice
1 sprig thyme
1 pc bay leaf
30 grams chorizo
240 ml lobster bisque
1 gram chopped parsley
For the croquettes
80 grams mashed potato
20 grams crab meat
30 grams mantis shrimp meat
10 grams Manchego cheese
15 grams wheat flour
1 pc egg
30 grams breadcrumbs
For the mantis shrimp and tomato salad
30 grams heirloom tomato
10 grams fennel
10 grams shallot
1 gram tarragon
50 grams poached mantis shrimp meat
5 grams capers
5 ml sherry vinegar
5 ml lemon juice
10 ml olive oil
For the marinated olives
100 ml olive oil
1 pc thyme
1 pc bay leaf
10 grams orange peel (white pith removed)
10 grams sliced garlic
20 grams Kalamata olives
20 grams Manzanilla olives
For the patatas bravas
200 ml oil
80 grams potato wedges
15 ml romesco sauce
15 ml garlic aioli
2 grams chopped parsley
For the ceviche on toast
20 grams sliced baguette
30 grams mantis shrimp meat
30 grams orange meat
10 ml olive oil
½ pc lemon
20 grams piquillo pepper
sliced basil
METHOD
For the paella
Heat the olive oil in a sauté pan. Add the seafood and sauté. Add white wine and set aside.
In a baking dish, heat oil. Sauté the onion, fennel, and garlic. Add the saffron, rice, thyme, and bay leaf.
Add the white wine, chorizo, seafood, and lobster bisque.
Warm together, cover with foil, and transfer to oven.
Bake in oven for 15 to 17 minutes until rice is cooked.
Put over high heat for 1 minute to crisp the bottom of the pan.
Garnish with chopped parsley.
For the croquettes
Mix together the mashed potato, crab meat, mantis shrimp meat, and Manchego cheese. Season and form into balls approximately 25 grams each.
Beat the egg.
Bread the croquettes by placing them sequentially in the flour, egg, and breadcrumbs.
Fry to golden brown.
For the mantis shrimp and tomato salad
Blanch the tomatoes and remove the skin. Cut into different sized pieces.
Slice the fennel and shallots.
Mix together all ingredients and season.
For the marinated olives
Heat the oil together with the thyme, bay leaf, and orange peel.
Add the garlic and pour the hot oil over the olives. Allow to cool to room temperature and chill.
Store overnight before serving.
For the patatas bravas
Heat the oil to 180 degrees Celsius.
Fry the potato wedges until golden brown.
Place in the bowl.
Top with romesco sauce and garlic aioli. Sprinkle chopped parsley over the top.
For the ceviche on toast
Bake baguette until crispy.
Mix together the mantis shrimp meat, orange meat, olive oil and the juice of the lemon. Season.
To serve, place the ceviche and piquillo pepper on the baguette and sprinkle with sliced basil.
This menu is available at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant and Bar on level 34 of Hilton Pattaya from 6 to 11 pm throughout August only.
Hilton Pattaya is located at 333/101 Moo 9, Nongprue, Banglamung, Pattaya Chonburi.
Tel: 038 253 000
www.pattaya.hilton.com