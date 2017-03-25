Full name: Rakchanok “Jah” Buangam
Performing @: Scalini & Dee Lite Restaurant, Hilton & DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok
Featured dish: Salmon & Codfish Spicy Miso Cream Sauce
INGREDIENTS
100 grams salmon
100 grams codfish
miso spicy paste
30 grams whipping cream
seasoning
3 grams Hondashi
salt to taste
10 grams squid ink
flour
olive oil
cherry tomatoes
20 grams green soybean/edamame
3 grams Morilles mushroom
10 grams Shimeji mushroom
10 grams ikura salmon roe
METHOD
Pan-sear the salmon and codfish.
Boil the miso spicy paste with whipping cream, seasoning, Hondashi and salt.
Add the squid ink and mix with flour, olive oil and dashi stock.
Serve the dish with cherry tomatoes and decorate with sautéed edamame and white mushrooms and black Shimeji.
Top with salmon roe and olive oil.
This menu is available at Scalini and Dee Lite Restaurant from 12 to 10:30 pm.
Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok is located at 11 Sukhumvit Soi 24, Khlong Ton, Bangkok.
Tel: 02 620 6666
www.sukhumvitbangkok.hilton.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok is located at 18/1 Sukhumvit Soi 26, Khlong Ton, Bangkok.
Tel: 02 649 6666