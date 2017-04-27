Full name: Teeranad “Joe” Pisolyabud
Performing @: Scalini & DeeLite Restaurant, Hilton & DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok
Featured dish: Slow-roasted Australian beef fillet
INGREDIENTS
150 grams Australian tenderloin
100 grams butternut purée
50 grams cream
seasoning to taste
50 grams butter
30 grams baby carrot
30 grams Romanesco broccoli
20 grams Shimeji mushroom
10 grams zucchini
10 grams yellow zucchini
10 grams beetroot
10 grams lotus root (fried)
40 grams foie gras
50 grams red wine sauce
METHOD
Sous vide beef tenderloin at 69 degrees Celsius for 18-20 minutes.
Warm the butternut purée, add cream and seasoning, and finish with butter.
Sauté vegetables with butter and seasoning.
Pan-sear the beef tenderloin and finish with butter and herb.
Pan-sear the foie gras.
Plate the vegetables and butternut purée, followed by the tenderloin and foie gras.
Serve with red wine sauce.
This menu is available at Scalini and DeeLite Restaurant from 12 to 10:30 pm.
Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok is located at 11 Sukhumvit Soi 24, Khlong Ton, Bangkok.
Tel: 02 620 6666
www.sukhumvitbangkok.hilton.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok is located at 18/1 Sukhumvit Soi 26, Khlong Ton, Bangkok.
Tel: 02 649 6666
www.sukhumvitbangkok.doubletree.com