Trio on Shell

Oyster ceviche, baked mussel with durian and cheese, seared scallop with mangosteen salad
INGREDIENTS
20 grams Japanese sea scallop
1 pc Pacific oyster
40 grams greenshell mussel
120 grams mangosteen
50 grams durian, peeled
1/3 pc green apple
1/3 pc red apple
5 grams local celery
5 grams spring onion
10 ml nam yum pha fu sauce
5 grams whole cashew nuts
1/3 pc avocado
10 grams Japanese cucumber
10 ml seafood sauce
3 grams imported frisee
5 grams mint leaves
3 grams fried garlic
5 grams white onion
10 grams mozzarella cheese
5 grams wild tamarind
METHOD
For the scallop
Shred the green apple, red apple, celery, and spring onion.
Mix together the apples, celery, spring onion, mangosteen and nam yum pha fu sauce in a mixing bowl.
Sear the scallop over high heat.
Put the apple and mangosteen salad into the peel of the mangosteen. Put the scallop on top and sprinkle with ground cashew nuts.
For the oyster
Bake fresh oyster in the shell at 170 degrees Celsius for 2 minutes.
Dice the avocado, mangosteen, durian and Japanese cucumber, and mix in a bowl with seafood sauce.
Then transfer on top of baked oyster on shell. Garnish with imported frisee, mint leaves, and fried garlic.
For the mussel
Dice white onion and durian. Sautee over high heat.
Top the mussel with the durian and onion as well as shredded mozzarella cheese. Put under the salamander until the cheese melts and bubbles.
Sprinkle with wild tamarind.
This menu is available at Flare Restaurant on level 15 of Hilton Pattaya from 6 to 11 pm throughout July only.
Hilton Pattaya is located at 333/101 Moo 9, Nongprue, Banglamung, Pattaya Chonburi.
Tel: 038 253 000
www.pattaya.hilton.com