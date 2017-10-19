“Sound of the Sea” – Nightly Seafood BBQ
by Mick & Di Barker
Nightly this extraordinary value-for-money seafood extravaganza presents its pageant of quality dishes for only B.700 net or with free flow wine for only B.990 net complete with nightly live music. Mick and I were invited recently and were blown away with the premium quality of the buffet presenting a spectacular spread not normally offered at these prices. Santos entertains nightly and the whole experience is lavish and abundant with a cool, laid-back ambiance.
Take the lift to the 6th floor and on exiting you are thrown headfirst into the fantasy world of the ocean; jelly fish lamps hang from the ceiling, a fish tail forms the bar with those industrially conceived elements of naval ships and submarines all vying for your attention. It is here, in the all day dining restaurant, called Big Fish, where the nightly buffet is held.
This extravagant seafood BBQ buffet has already gained a faithful following and with the addition of even more luxury items will undoubtedly gain more. The prices are extraordinary for the quality of the produce that is available, especially when we tell you that imported oysters have now been added to the already sumptuous fresh seafood items. Dinner starts at 6.00 pm (until 10.00 pm) and we were fully aware that every food item was constantly replenished throughout the evening, yes, even those expensive babies, the oysters. The house wine is a pleasant Spanish white, Finca de Malpica and Mar y Sol a very quaffable Chilean red. It’s certainly free flow with efficient servers reloading your glass at every turn.
Explore all those pots and chafing dishes before commencing your foray into the delights of buffet dining. The freshest seafood: mussels, crabs, jumbo prawns, squid and of course those oysters languish on their icy trays awaiting your selection. If you wish you can select uncooked shell fish and request that they are cooked directly and delivered to your table.
The freshest sushi winks at you from across the room together with its companions of seaweed salad and pickled ginger. Fat western sausages tempt, freshly fried gyoza dumplings sit next to moist, tender chicken infused with the aroma of pandan jackets. Sparkling pink salmon, mackerel fillets, chicken skewers, beef and various cuts of lamb all await to be handed over to the chefs at their live cooking stations. Move on then to the chafing dishes which contain Penang chicken curry, roasted chicken wings Mexican style, garlic chicken pasta, fried rice with vegetables in oyster sauce, green curry and more. All these dishes are changed frequently so these exact items may not be available on your visit, but rest assured it will definitely be top notch and thoroughly delicious.
The salad section offers a myriad of vibrant ingredients, spicy Thai salads to ignite the taste buds such as beef salad with chili paste and lemon grass, wing beans topped with boiled egg, big juicy vine tomatoes with creamy mozzarella cheese, Parma ham and melon the choices are daunting. Everything is top quality and imported from the country that has the very best. Once sated with savouries you can then indulge your sweet tooth with the likes of chocolate mousse, creamy panna cotta, fresh fruit, pastries and even banana crepes made to order and topped with vanilla ice cream.
Don’t leave without experiencing The Roof Sky Bar on the 25th floor for sweeping views over Pattaya bay accompanied by the chicest cocktails and you can even dip your toes in the cool waters of Thailand’s first wet bar.
Siam @ Siam is an unexpected, astonishing, bizarre and exciting experience. The Nightly Seafood BBQ offers one of the best value buffets in town and you owe it to yourself to call in soon and see why Siam @ Siam is one of the most popular destinations in Pattaya.
Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya is situated on Second Road opposite Big C in North Pattaya. Tel: (038) 930 600. www.siamatpattaya.com.