Silverlake Wine and Grill

An Evening of Wine, Song and Gourmet Food
by Mick & Di, The Food Lovers
[email protected]
There surely can’t be anyone living in the area who doesn’t know the architectural phenomenon that is Silverlake. A short drive from Pattaya and you could be holidaying in the Tuscan Hills. Silverlake Vineyard was founded in 2002 by Surachai Tangjaitrong and Supansa Nuangpirom on the principle of bringing people together through the passions of the owners’ love of good wine and good music in a beautifully cultivated garden setting. Immersing themselves in the culture of cultivating grapes and winemaking, Silverlake vineyard bears both wine and table grape varieties and boasts the latest winemaking and juicing technology from Italy to promote Thailand as a new-latitude wine region.
From the Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, to chamber music, classic individual maestros to a Beatle tribute band all these unique sounds have wafted across these hills and most recently the highly charismatic Thai-French virtuoso Yves Baron was to give a musical evening to the delight of the assembled guests. Also known as “Le Tenor”, Yves is a multitalented singer and guitarist who learned to play the classical guitar with maestro Jean-Luc Derhy. The four-course gourmet dinner is to be orchestrated by the well-known Chef Alberto Bruni.
Silverlake Rose wine was served on the terrace before we were seated in the imposing restaurant. Pan-seared prawns on a bed of creamed cannellini beans was the appetiser as Yves gave a very spirited rendition of “My Way”. The sweet, succulent prawns were brilliantly teamed with the gentleness of the Italian beans. One of our favourite compositions, “Autumn Leaves” was the chosen song as a Sardinian traditional Fregole Risottate with duck ragout and seasonal chanterelle mushrooms were presented. Fregole are spherical pellets from semolina flour, an unusual pasta rarely seen these days.
Chef Alberto is a man of many talents. Before he rushed to the kitchen to replace his toque and start to cook, he found time to sing a duet of “O Sole Mio” with Yves to rapturous applause of the audience.
“Unchained Melody” and “You Are So Beautiful” were the next pieces from Yves’ repertoire sung to the appreciative audience while the main course started to appear from the kitchen. The two options were Australian 150-day G.F. rib-eye and oven-baked red snapper. In the interest of this review we ordered one of each to give our appraisal. The red snapper was a big piece of this popular fish cooked to perfection with a crisp, well-coloured skin and the flesh fell in shards under the fork. Accompanied by pumpkin mash and sauté spinach it was an excellent dish. Mick’s rib-eye was a full-sized tranche of top-notch beef accompanied by roasted potatoes and a selection of grilled vegetables. Yves complemented these two plates of fine fare with his performance of “Besame Mucho” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”.
Cheese was the concluding course to the dinner and what cheese it was; the like never seen before at any dinner we have been to. Chef Alberto is a cheese connoisseur and his knowledge of Italian cheeses is legendary. We were served a pecorino with Chianti, a soft Parmesan, and many other artisanal cheeses which we couldn’t identify. Sufficient to say they were extremely distinctive and a rare treat.
Silverlake Wine and Grill is such an extraordinary location and the events that are staged here singular in the extreme. Do check their website for more musical evenings. We think there is another coming up in mid-July.
Silverlake Wine and Grill
Soi Khao Chee Chan, Bang Saray, Sattahip
Open daily 11 am to 9 pm (Sun-Thu), 11 am to 10 pm (Fri-Sat)
Tel: 089 896 5166
www.silverlakevineyard.com/wineandgrill