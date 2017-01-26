A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat – Train

A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat is the upcoming eighth studio album by the American band Train, scheduled to be released on January 27, 2017. It is the band’s first album without lead guitarist and founding member Jimmy Stafford. Although he is not on the new album, he is currently still partially involved with the band, as he continues to play with them at some live performances and events.
1. Drink Up
2. Play That Song
3. The News
4. Lottery
5. Working Girl
6. Silver Dollar
7. Valentine
8. What Good Is Saturday
9. Loverman (featuring Priscilla Renea)
10. Lost and Found
11. You Better Believe