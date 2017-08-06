Release Date August 10, 2017
Lead Actors Stephanie Sigman, Miranda Otto, Anthony LaPaglia
Director David F. Sandberg
Genre Horror | Mystery | Thriller
In “Annabelle: Creation”, several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle will focus more on the doll’s maker, who invites a nun and a group of young girls into his home after they are forced to leave an orphanage. That’s when the titular demonic doll begins to terrorize the maker’s family and their guests. The story of the evil doll’s creator is ostensibly the basis for the sequel’s new official title.