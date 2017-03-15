BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Release Date March 16, 2017
Lead Actors Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans
Director Bill Condon
Writers Stephen Chbosky, Evan Spiliotopoulos
Genre Family | Fantasy | Musical
Disney’s animated classic takes on a new form, with a widened mythology and an all-star cast. A young prince, imprisoned in the form of a beast (Dan Stevens), can be freed only by true love. What may be his only opportunity arrives when he meets Belle (Emma Watson), the only human girl to ever visit the castle since it was enchanted.