Giant TV specialist C SEED announced the next leap ahead, introducing C SEED 262, the world’s largest 4k widescreen TV.
“262” refers to a world record screen diagonal of 262 inches or 6.65 meters.
Six integrated high-end speakers add total quality sound in a 7.1 or 9.1 cinema surround environment.
Stay seated in your favorite fauteuil and push the remote control button. Watch the customized fabric cover fold away to reveal the enormous 4k LED TV. Pick content from the integrated 4k media server and enjoy a viewing experience that up to now was simply unavailable outside a private movie theatre in a remote corner of your mansion.