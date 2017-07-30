Release Date August 10, 2017
Voice Actors Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Chris Cooper
Director Brian Fee
Genre Animation | Comedy | Adventure | Family | Sport
Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that he loves. Hoping to get back in the game, he turns to Cruz Ramirez, an eager young technician who has her own plans for winning. With inspiration from the Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns, No. 95 prepares to compete on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage.