DUNKIRK

YOUR AD HERE!

DUNKIRKRelease Date July 20, 2017

Lead Actors Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance

Director Christopher Nolan

Genre Drama | War

In May 1940, Germany advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every serviceable naval and civilian vessel that could be found. At the end of this heroic mission, 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers were safely evacuated.

YOUR AD HERE!

Related Posts

Pin It on Pinterest