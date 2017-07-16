Free Improvisational Comedy Workshop at Pattaya Players

You are more creative and funnier than you think. Prove it to yourself at the Pattaya Players’ monthly free improvisational comedy workshop at Robin Hood Tavern at The Avenue Mall on Pattaya Second Road. Create original theatre comedy instantly under the direction of award-winning playwright and director Sheldon Penner. Play theatre games and perform for one another in a friendly, no-pressure, supportive environment. Everybody welcome, ages 12 or over. No experience necessary. Just the desire to play, laugh and have fun! For dates and more information to reserve a place at the next session, sign up for the Pattaya Improv Meetup at meetup.com, email Sheldon at [email protected] or call him at 092 413 7876.