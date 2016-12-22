You might not be able to drive a Lambo every day, but you can appreciate their design on a regular basis with the Ixoost Esavox Lamborghini Speaker System. Crafted from a carbon monocoque chassis, two handmade wooden side cabinets, and an original Lamborghini exhaust, it outputs sound as loud and detailed as one of the Italian sports cars. It has 800 watts of total power spread across two 1-inch tweeters, two 6.5-inch full-range drivers, two 8-inch woofers, and a massive 15-inch downward-facing sub. Powered on with a start button like the ones used in the cars, it accepts audio over Bluetooth or RCA inputs and is available in four exclusive colors.