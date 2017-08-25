LenzO underwater housing for iPhone

Designed for the professional diver, water enthusiast, and everyone in between, the LenzO® iPhone housing has all the features you expect from your phone while incorporating professional controls for serious underwater pictures and video. Now available in yellow, black, or blue.
Protect your phone from the elements, without sacrificing needed controls. Designed by industry professionals for those looking to create great imagery, the LenzO® offers an optically correct dome lens to ensure sharp, clear images in every shot. It’s the safest, most reliable and highest quality housing available for iPhone 6/6s, 6 Plus, 7 and 7 Plus.
Visit www.valstech.com for product list.