Lust for Life – Lana Del Rey

Lust for Life is the upcoming fifth studio album and fourth major-label record by American singer Lana Del Rey to be released on July 21, 2017. The first single, titled “Love”, was released worldwide on February 18, 2017, and the album title was announced on March 29, 2017 through a trailer on Lana Del Rey’s official Vevo channel on YouTube. The title track, which features Canadian singer The Weeknd, was released on April 19 as the second single. Other featured artists on the album will include Stevie Nicks, Sean Lennon, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti.