We knew it was coming — albeit with a way-less-catchy name — but the Nintendo Switch is finally official. As had been rumored, the system is a console/portable hybrid, with a high-def screen that undocks from its TV-connected charger to let you take your games on the go. The two sides of the normal controller also snap out, attaching to the screen on either side, and can be removed on-the-go to serve as separate, more basic controllers for multiplayer action. Other details are scant, but we’ll likely know much more ahead of its March 2017 release.