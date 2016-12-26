Pocket Tripod PRO

The Pocket Tripod’s unique patented design allows it to pack the functionality of a full-sized photography tripod into the size of two credit cards.
Transforming it from a card to a phone tripod is as easy as a twist and flip.
The result is a robust tripod for your iPhone or Android that’s perfect for long exposure and time-lapse photography. But also, a great stand for your phone on-the-go for watching movies without obstructing the screen, all while keeping your device safe from accidental spills.
The smooth adjustability of the Pocket Tripod makes it possible to use any flat surface to prop up your phone and still fit the frame.
Never again be left without a stable platform for your iPhone or Android, whether it’s to capture breathtaking time-lapse videos and light paintings, making video calls, or just to watch movies on the go.