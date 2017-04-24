Something Else – The Cranberries

Something Else is the upcoming seventh studio album by alternative rock band The Cranberries, scheduled for release on April 28, 2017, through BMG. The album, which features “unplugged” and orchestral versions of 10 previously released singles and three new songs, was recorded with the Irish Chamber Orchestra at the University of Limerick.
The lead single from the album, an acoustic version of the band’s 1993 hit “Linger,” was released on March 16, 2017. The same day, “Why” was also released.
- Linger (Acoustic Version)
- The Glory
- Dreams (Acoustic Version)
- When You’re Gone (Acoustic Version)
- Zombie (Acoustic Version)
- Ridiculous Thoughts (Acoustic Version)
- Rupture
- Ode to My Family (Acoustic Version)
- Free to Decide (Acoustic Version)
- Just My Imagination (Acoustic Version)
- Animal Instinct (Acoustic Version)
- You & Me (Acoustic Version)
- Why