SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING

Release Date July 6, 2017
Lead Actors Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau
Director Jon Watts
Genre Sci-Fi | Action | Adventure
Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker is a high school student who lives with his Aunt May in a high-rise in Queens. A bit of a misfit, when he discovers his abilities as Spider-Man, he tries to figure out what to do with his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, he gets advice from Tony Stark on how to become an Avenger. Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. However, when he encounters the ruthless Adrian Toomes, aka The Vulture, the villain threatens Peter, telling the teen that if he interferes with him, he will kill Peter and everyone he loves. With Iron Man’s guidance, Peter discovers he has to be more than just what the Spidey suit can do for him in order to fight to protect his loved ones.