THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS (FAST 8)

THE-FATE-OF-THE-FURIOUS-(FAST-8)Release Date April 13, 2017

Lead Actors Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron

Director F. Gary Gray

Genre Action | Thriller | Crime

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game-and the rest of the crew has been exonerated-the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

