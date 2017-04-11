THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS (FAST 8)

Release Date April 13, 2017
Lead Actors Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron
Director F. Gary Gray
Genre Action | Thriller | Crime
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game-and the rest of the crew has been exonerated-the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.