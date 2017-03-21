The Ride – Nelly Furtado

The Ride is the upcoming sixth studio album by Canadian singer Nelly Furtado. The album is scheduled to be released on March 31, 2017 by Furtado’s own record label, Nelstar Entertainment.
The first song that Furtado wrote for the album was “Phoenix”. She co-wrote the song with Mark Taylor, who produced “Broken Strings”, a duet between Furtado and English singer James Morrison. According to Furtado, she “kind of hit bottom” a week prior to writing the song, elaborating that she had been going through a very rough patch in her life at the time.
Furtado has described The Ride as being her “hangover album”.