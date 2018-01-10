The Shape of Water

Release Date January 18, 2018
Lead Actors Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon
Director Guillermo del Toro
Genre Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Horror | Romance | Thriller
Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works as a cleaning lady in a hidden, high-security government laboratory in 1962 Baltimore. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret — a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. Elisa soon learns that its fate and very survival lies in the hands of a hostile government agent and a marine biologist.