VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS

VALERIAN-AND-THE-CITY-OF-A-THOUSAND-PLANETSRelease Date July 20, 2017

Lead Actors Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen

Director Luc Besson

Genre Action | Adventure | Sci-Fi

In the 28th century, special operatives Valerian and Laureline work together to maintain order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the minister of defense, the duo embarks on a mission to Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis where diverse species gather to share knowledge and culture. When a dark force threatens the peaceful city, Valerian and Laureline must race against time to identify the menace that also jeopardizes the future of the universe.

