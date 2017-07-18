VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS

Release Date July 20, 2017
Lead Actors Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen
Director Luc Besson
Genre Action | Adventure | Sci-Fi
In the 28th century, special operatives Valerian and Laureline work together to maintain order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the minister of defense, the duo embarks on a mission to Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis where diverse species gather to share knowledge and culture. When a dark force threatens the peaceful city, Valerian and Laureline must race against time to identify the menace that also jeopardizes the future of the universe.