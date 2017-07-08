WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES

WAR-FOR-THE-PLANET-OF-THE-APESRelease Date July 13, 2017

Lead Actors Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer, Terry Notary

Director Matt Reeves

Genre Sci-Fi | Action | Adventure | Drama | Thriller

Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both of their species and the future of the planet.

