The first luxury international resort in ChinaТs Forest City
International luxury comes to China’s southwest beautiful Forest City with the opening of Anantara Guiyang Resort on June 1, 2017. Surrounded by an exclusive golf course and majestic mountains, the resort offers a natural oasis, 30 minutes from Guiyang City and 15 minutes from Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport.
Renowned for its pleasant climate, clean air and breathtaking scenery, Guiyang is an explorer’s paradise. Nearby the resort, hot springs, lakes and waterfalls, karst caves, valleys and endless forest provide a natural treasure trove. Ethnic minorities reveal colourful folkloric customs, and 2,000 years of history can be relived with trips to dynastic relics.
Plush modern comforts and signature amenities epitomise five-star luxury in the 218 rooms, suites, one- and three-bedroom pool villas welcoming guests with warm, understated elegance. Private balconies are positioned to overlook lush gardens, rolling fairways or mountainous scenery. Indigenous touches include oriental design accents and traditional Chinese tea sets.
Suites extend the extra space to a living room, and a balcony or enclosed garden terrace with a sofa, table and chairs. One-Bedroom Pool Villas are designed to impress with a plunge pool, two sundecks and dining furniture, and inside a king bedroom, living and dining room, pantry and cloakroom. Three-Bedroom Pool Villa luxury is to unravel over a two-storey residence, comprising a private pool, four sundecks, indoor and outdoor lounging and dining spaces, three generous en-suite bedrooms, a gym, massage room and pantry.
Connecting rooms, suites and villas will allow families, friends and groups to share quality time together. Bathrooms boast a rain shower and oversized bathtub.
Chinese heritage comes to life in master chef cooking class adventures and games of majiang in private rooms. Relaxation and wellness can be pursued in yoga classes, swimming in a choice of indoor and outdoor pools, and exercising in the scenic great outdoors. Creative fun will engage young minds at the children and youth clubs. Pampering journeys at Anantara Spa will include signature treatments of China’s ancient healing traditions, from tea-inspired therapies to an Exotic Bamboo Massage.
Fanjing, the all-day dining restaurant, serves breakfast buffets and modern western, Asian and fusion cuisines. Celebrating Anantara’s roots in Thailand, Siam the signature Thai restaurant will offer a regional journey of timeless recipes.
Elevating indigenous flavours, The Ancient Town specialty Chinese restaurant will serve delicacies from Guizhou, Sichuan and Cantonese in private rooms. Jia Xiu the splendid lobby lounge will provide an ideal meeting place for beverages and snacks throughout the day, and in the evening, fine wines, cocktails and nightcaps.
Refreshing drinks and light bites will keep pool guests satisfied at the shady indoor pool haven The Dragon Palace Bar and the tropical outdoor Azalea Bar. Anantara’s signature private dining concept, Dining by Design, will spoil guests with a Floating Brunch in the pool, a Movie Under The Stars and a Romantic Dinner in a private pavilion with a personal chef and butler.
Inspired meetings and events will take place in the boardroom, meeting room and grand ballroom, as well as scenic al fresco spaces.
Anantara Guiyang Resort
CREC International Eco City
Shuanglong Airport Economic Zone Guiyang, Guizhou, China
Tel: +86 851 823 88888
Email: guiyang@anantara.com
www.guiyang.anantara.com