by Mick & Di Barker
AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa is a five-star hotel located in the heart of the city centre but with its lush tropical gardens and panoramic views over the beach it offers both urban entertainment and idyllic tranquility in one of the most beautiful locations in the area. The confluence of the leisure activities and diversions that Pattaya City has to offer with the opportunity to chill in a tropical paradise is totally irresistible.
Cocooned on the beach with the backdrop of the most lush vegetation and a world of five-star living only metres away it truly juxtaposes a heavenly paradise to chill back and spoil yourself with your favourite treats.
There are 298 luxury rooms and suites designed for total comfort and relaxation. Every room has a private balcony or terrace with a natural décor reflecting the brand’s interest in maintaining the balance of art, nature and community. High floor-to-ceiling windows, natural wood furnishings, luxurious bathrooms complete with contemporary baths and rain showers, plus those big flat screen TVs are just some of the amenities that contribute to that “wow” quality. Mick and I stayed overnight recently, after the bibulous whisky tasting, and can vouch for high quality of our well-appointed room. We can also personally vouch for the exquisite comfort provided by their big, comfy “I’m-never-going-home” mattress.
Activities can be as energetic as desired. The stunning swimming pool with its hot tub just screeches out to be the centre of your day, relaxing and rewinding till sunset. The Manao Pool Bar will keep you hydrated and fed with BBQ snacks and exotic sips. You can be served without leaving your lounger or take advantage of the “swim-up bar” to meet with friends. Other pastimes include the pristine beach just a few steps away for sun, sea and sand enjoyment plus the excitement of the hotel’s many water sports. The state-of-the-art fitness centre, AVANIFIT, is fitted out with professional, quality equipment, while the tennis courts are well maintained and conveniently located. Horse riding on the beach can be arranged or you could join a Thai cookery class at their own hydroponic farm. Then there’s the famous AVANISPA for complete hedonistic pleasure either solo or with your partner. Relax, realign and re-energise and let your mind drift away while you receive one of the many top treatments and massages. Go on – book a treatment – you know you’re worth it.
AVANI hasn’t forgotten the little ones. There’s the AVANIKIDS totally free with masses of supervised activities to keep them occupied. Or just a short walk away there’s the Royal Garden Plaza, the originator of the “entertainment mall” concept in Pattaya, bringing together family attractions, restaurants plus international brand shopping. You’ll see the eye-catching mock airplane as soon as you step outside the hotel. The plane belongs to Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, a museum of oddball finds, and unique curios.
There are numerous eating and drinking venues in the hotel. The Garden Cafe is the all-day outlet for international dishes and their spectacular buffet stowed with super-fresh seafood, BBQ items, meats and desserts. Open 6 am till 11 pm.
The Elephant Bar provides a tranquil oasis to enjoy a quiet cocktail and nibble and is open from 10 am to 11 pm. It would make the perfect spot to visit for an aperitif before eating at the hotel’s flagship restaurant, Sala Rim Nam. This stunning eatery is set al fresco amid the tropical gardens and lily ponds. Open from 12 noon to 10 pm.
Then there’s the renowned Japanese restaurant, Benihana. The main dining room is a huge circular table of teppanyaki grills and comfortable seating. Everyone gets their own personal chef who makes the lunch or dinner an “eatertainment” to remember. Interaction between chef and guest is encouraged and our entertaining chef was Shaggi who juggled and joked throughout the proceedings whilst preparing, and displaying his culinary skills. It’s a must visit.
We only spent one night at AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa (wish it could have been longer) but we came away with only good things to say about this exceptional hotel. The staff are happy, professional and couldn’t do more to please and the hotel truly is an oasis in the heart of Pattaya.
AVANI Pattaya Resort & Spa
218/2-4 Moo 10, Beach Road, Pattaya
Tel: 038 412 120
Email: pattaya@avanihotels.com
www.avanihotels.com
www.minorhotels.com/avani/pattaya