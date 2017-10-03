by John K. Lindgren
Luxurious and Flawless Sojourn at the Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore Serviced Apartments
Recently on my umpteenth visit to Singapore, the city state “ Singapura, I arrived on the BKK-SIN “Smooth as Silk” Thai Airways nouvelle Airbus 350 XWB. From the moment I entered Changi Airport’s skybridge, I could feel Singapore’s efficiency and cleanliness as I sped through the immigration customs and even the taxi queue. On the expressway, there were Audis, BMWs, Minis and some Porches, all respecting the island’s zero-tolerance 90km/h speed limit. Then the impressive CBD skyline appeared on the way to my destination: 6 Shenton Way, Oakwood Premier OUE Downtown 1. A prestigious address with blue chip global corporate offices all around: Adidas, J.P. Morgan and Price Waterhouse Coopers to name a few.
The Oakwood Premier serviced apartments resides in the OUE (Overseas Union Enterprise) Downtown building, a high-rise skyscraper complex in Singapore’s exclusive real estate epicenter or Central Business District. (OUE is a diversified real estate owner, developer and operator with a real estate portfolio located in Asia and the United States). There is also a smart new retail mall in the building – Downtown Gallery, which contains everything for discerned travellers.
As I alighted from the yellow cab at the drop off point at the OUE Downtown building. Wow! There’s Colombian Fernando Botero’s Standing Woman, a rubenesque 3.5m tall bronze statue, characterful overtly stylized and executed with great economy of detail but of great volume (and weight).
The lift took me to the stylish and quiet lobby cum reception on the 7th floor with sophisticated, modern décor: high floor-to-ceiling plate glass windows, sparkling chandeliers and the piece-de-resistance the Horse Head (Vestige equine), cast iron sculpture by French artist Mauro Corda (2014 gallery price: 88.000 SGD). I said to myself, “This is more like an art inspired boutique hotel – not a serviced apartment!” Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore comprises of 286 luxuriously furnished units, offering a mix of studios, one and two-bedroom apartments, designed to give sophisticated travelers a relaxing home with all the luxuries and facilities of a hotel.
The seventh floor incorporates the Se7enth restaurant with sumptuous complimentary daily buffet breakfast featuring international and fresh local produce. From made-to-order omelettes to healthy home-made bircher muesli, fresh fruit juices and premium Nespresso (George Clooney’s favorite coffee brand). The breakfast service is both affable and swift, with relaxed and quiet ambiance. The slightly businesslike Residents’ Lounge adjacent to the restaurant boasts a wide-screen TV, comfortable sofas, chairs and a selection of daily newspapers, latest business and lifestyle magazines. The intimate lobby bar as well as The Oakwood Executive Club and boardroom facilities are also on the seventh floor. Connectivity? Yes! Complimentary powerful Wi-Fi connection in guest rooms and public areas. No complaints!
Anyone up for a swim or a work-out? The 7 th floor’s recreational & fitness area on the al fresco terrace include a stunning infinity pool with a harbor and skyscraper vista. There’s also a jacuzzi, cabanas, sun-loungers and an outdoor barbecue, everything immaculate. The brand new Fitness Center by Oakwood next to the pool is open 24-hours – an excellent cure for the undesirable jet-lag.
My one-bedroom apartment on the 13th floor provided ample space, privacy and comfort. The unit is tastefully and functionally appointed, including a stylish living area with sofas, a HD television, a premium Bluetooth sound system, a Samsung mobile phone and tablet for additional connectivity. One of the highlights is the ultra modern kitchen equipped with appliances from Smeg ovens to De’Longhi toasters, brand new pots and cast iron pans, all spanking new. What a cool kitchen – made me feel like cooking like those celebrity chefs on TV.
The bathrooms feature rain showers, toiletries by Peter Morrissey and the most amazing ultra-soft bathrobe. The heavenly bed comes with cooling high thread count bed sheets & pillows. The in-room entertainment includes an LG 40′ HD flat screen TV with multi-channel selection. I chose BBC, CCN, TV 5 and Channel News Asia for local Singapore flavor. From my bedroom window, I enjoyed views of the astounding Singapore port authority vista. In my Oakwood Premier “apartment”, I had the feeling of a sojourning in a five-star hotel, luxury mini-suite.
As I enjoyed the view, in the distance I saw green container vessels, red tankers and blue Ro/Ro’s off loading new SUV’s. I decided to buy binoculars next day. With advice from the helpful the reception staff, I find the right camera shop at one of the nearby malls. The next day after my Jacuzzi and lazy laps in the infinity pool, I took out my new Rouya 12 x 40 field glasses to check out the movements in the Port of Singapore, the busiest container transshipment hub in the world.
In the evening, there was the ‘Happy Hour’ at the lounge bar. There was a relaxed after-office hour atmosphere with the bartenders mixing cocktails for the ladies and pulling Tiger draft beer for the gentlemen.
This was my first stay in a luxury serviced apartment. My two nights at Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore sure beat all my previous stays at the Hilton, Four Seasons and the Fullerton five-star hotels, and the price is also competitive. I am truly impressed. From the check-in to my late check-out, outstanding service and facilities. Chapeau! as the French say.
However, since the minimum stay is seven nights, next time I’ll make it a week Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore Holiday with my wife. She’ll love it. Trust me!
