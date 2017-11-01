Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya

by Mick and Di Barker
This remarkable hotel is situated on Second Road in the heart of Pattaya’s best shopping zones and within easy walking distance to the myriad of tourist attractions. It is the home to a beacon of light in the form of a lighthouse which shines brightly across the Pattaya night sky while a traditional Thai temple bell takes pride of place at the highest point of the building. Intriguing architecture….and there’s even more to come. The opening words from their brochure sets the scene for the extraordinary experience at the Siam @ Siam Design Hotel, “Step into an underwater world of vibrant colours and eccentric detail”. This remarkable pleasure dome oozes, screams and shouts with raw industrial design and vibrant colours inspired by modern pop art, folklore and fantasy. Eclectic imaginings of visual artists have been inspirational in creating an uber-modern art gallery hotel which houses 268 exquisitely designed guestrooms and suites.
Enter the lobby and you will truly be gob-smacked by this idiosyncratic hotel. Drawing on their rich motoring heritage of the founding Phornprapha family, cars are inspirational in its design as is the ocean and its fishy inhabitants. The Car Bar on the ground floor reveals surprises at every turn, jeeps, rickshaws and even a suspended flying car form the decorative element while exotic molecular cocktails and traditional Thai snacks (with a twist) are given the inimitable Siam @ Siam Pattaya stamp.
Take the lift to the 6th floor to their all-day dining outlet and you are thrown headfirst into the fantasy world of the ocean; it is here in the Big Fish restaurant that the nightly seafood BBQ is held and at lunch time (11.30 am to 2.30 pm) a new 3-course “Business Set Lunch” is now offered for only B.350 net. Three themed sets offer Thai, Fusion and Western cuisine. The Thai collection presents a starter of marinated pork skewer with spicy Sri Racha sauce followed by yellow chicken curry with rotis and jasmine rice plus mango and sticky rice to complete the trio. The Western style starter is a delightful mélange of crab meat encased in a smoked salmon roll with salad and a basil, lime and chili dressing followed by a spicy crawfish etouffee with tomato salsa and a mango panna cotta for dessert. Creamy pumpkin starts the Fusion set and is followed by Australian beef steak with potato wedges and a kaffir lime sauce before the dessert of lemon crème brulee with vanilla ice cream.
Mick and I stayed the night recently and can personally vouch for the creature comforts that are extended when staying in one of the hotels impeccably designed rooms. The décor is truly vibrant with rich splashes of orange and soothing strokes of green with calming hues of aquamarine. Our Junior Corner room had dazzling sea views and a bathroom complete with a big, spacious soaking tub which overlooked the bay for complete relaxation. Other features include luxurious toiletries, robes, slippers, the comfiest of beds, free high speed Wi-Fi, and a flat screen TV with USB connections. “My Club Lounge” offers a higher level of benefits when staying in a Biz Class room or Presidential Suite. Free tea, coffee, juices and soft drinks are served throughout day with elegant snacks. From 5.30 pm till 7.30 pm exclusive evening cocktails are complimentary while relaxing in the lounge pondering on your Seafood BBQ dinner which can be taken in the lounge or in the Big Fish restaurant. Breakfast too can be enjoyed in the Lounge with it’s a la carte menu offering over a dozen carefully prepared dishes such as stir fried egg noodles with barbeque pork, egg en cocotte with cheesy creamed mushrooms, Wagyu beef patties with scrambled eggs and sausage wrap and many more breakfast plates to arouse your gastric juices for a morning feast. Smoothies and a state of the art coffee machine complete the early morning experience.
Head for the Roof Sky Bar as the evening draws on for sweeping views out over the seascape and dip your toes in the cool waters of Thailand’s original wet bar while sipping on the mixoligest’s latest cocktail.
Siam @ Siam is an unexpected, astonishing, bizarre and truly amazing experience. It’s a modern art gallery crafted into a contemporary hotel against the backdrop of an industrial canvas of daring design.
Siam @ Siam Design Hotel Pattaya is situated on 2nd Road, North Pattaya. Tel: (038) 930 600. www.siamatpattaya.com