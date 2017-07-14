Date: 1 July – 3 September 2017, 11 am – 9:30 pm
Venue: MCC Hall, 4th floor, The Mall Bangkapi
Activities:
Tourists and film-lovers now have the chance to explore the world of AVATAR in a state-of-the-art interactive exhibition based on the 2009 blockbuster film by James Cameron. The “AVATAR: Discover Pandora” exhibition is making its first Southeast Asian stop in Thailand. Visitors will experience “the breathtaking environment and amazing creatures of Pandora” in 10 zones recreated in the 2,200 sqm of the exhibition space.
The creative team behind AVATAR: Discover Pandora has worked to create the phenomenal beauty of the alien world that people enjoyed in the film. This includes settings such as the “Tree of Souls” and recreations of creatures including the “banshee” and “viperwolf”. Visitors will be able to interact with the displays, thanks to sensory technology and also learn about space travel and science, as well as discover what Pandora can tell us about ecosystems on Planet Earth.
Tickets cost 490 baht for adults and 390 baht for children with family packages available. Purchase tickets via www.allticketthailand.com, http://store.ais.co.th, and all 7-Eleven branches.
For more information:
www.avatardiscoverpandorath.com