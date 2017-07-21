BACARDI LIVE DJ PARTY

Date: 28 July and 1 September 2017, Friday, 7 pm – 1 am
Venue: Mantra Restaurant and Bar, Amari Pattaya
Activities:
Come and get together throughout the night and be entertained by DJ Duke O’Phive, guest DJ from Bangkok, playing house music. DJ Duke was a composer and scratched for Ebola Live on stage. Don’t miss watching Mantra’s Flaring Bartenders’ show. Special offer of buy one, get one free.
For more information:
Mantra Restaurant and Bar Tel: 089 428 4185 (Khun Benjamas)
www.facebook.com/mantra.pattaya