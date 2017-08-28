Date: 19 November 2017, Sunday, 3:30-10:30 am
Venue: Bangsaen Beach, Chonburi
Activities:
MICE and Communication with Chonburi’s Saensuk Municipality gears up to hold the BANGSAEN42 Marathon under the theme of “The Passion of World-Class Marathon”. The organizer is aiming for the event to be certified as IAAF Gold Label Road Race Standards and is looking to attract Thai and international runners to join in this unmissable event! New innovation developed in Thailand will also be utilized to make Thai running events reach world standards.
BANGSAEN42 Marathon will be Thailand’s first running event with a single distance. The route will start from the Beach Road at Bangsaen Heritage Convention Center to Bangsaen roundabout, then to Chonburi’s new landmark, the 84th Anniversary Bridge, pass Ang Sila Market, the Shrine for Nezha’s Tai Tzu, Khao Sam Muk, Laem Tan, and along to beach to the finish line.
Register for BANGSAEN42 Marathon at www.BANGSAEN42.com. The registration fee is 1,500 baht.
For more information:
BANGSAEN42 Marathon Tel: 02 266 4465
Email: info@BANGSAEN42.com
www.BANGSAEN42.com
www.facebook.com/BANGSAEN42