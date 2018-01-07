Date: 8 January to 2 April 2018, 10 am – 8 pm
Venue: Sky Lobby, Centara Grand at CentralWorld
Activities:
Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld would like to cordially invite you to “Character in my mind art exhibition” by Sitthinon Mongkolsangsuree and Thanaphan Dejboon at Sky Lobby, 23rd floor of the hotel.
A part of the total revenue received will be donated to “The Prostheses Foundation” was founded by Her Royal Highness Srinagarindra who concerned about the suffering of the amputees especially those who also suffer poverty.
“Character in my mind” art exhibition presents stories by 2 talented artists;
– Sitthinon Mongkolsangsuree obsesses about design and fashion so, he created the girl with big head and huge eyes character with 2 dimensional painting
– Thanaphan Dejboon use water coloring technique drawing through a cat with various emotions in fantasy style from his own perspective and feelings
Entry to the exhibition is free of charge.
For more information: Contact 02 100 1234 ext. 6753-6